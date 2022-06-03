Woman shot by police last Friday booked into Jackson County Detention Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Leonna M. Hale, the woman shot by police last Friday in Kansas City, has been booked into the Jackson County Detention Center.

This is notable as it indicates she has been released from the hospital.

Leonna Hale has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting a lawful detention.

Hale had her first court appearance at 1 p.m. today. Her next court appearance will be on Thursday afternoon.

Please refer to our extensive previous coverage for further details regarding this case.

Previous coverage

Mayor Quinton Lucas backs released photo: ‘The truth has been shared’

Mayor’s office confirms authenticity of body camera still frame from KCPD shooting

Prosecutors file charges against woman shot by police, release image from police body-worn camera

Woman charged for exhibiting weapon during encounter with KCPD officers on Friday

Mayor Lucas tweets statement regarding officer-involved shooting

Eyewitness says woman shot by police was unarmed, MSHP’s initial investigation reveals a weapon

Suspect hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in KCMO

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.