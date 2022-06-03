Aging & Style
Woman shot by police last Friday booked into Jackson County Detention Center

Leonna M. Hale.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Leonna M. Hale, the woman shot by police last Friday in Kansas City, has been booked into the Jackson County Detention Center.

This is notable as it indicates she has been released from the hospital.

Leonna Hale has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting a lawful detention.

Hale had her first court appearance at 1 p.m. today. Her next court appearance will be on Thursday afternoon.

Please refer to our extensive previous coverage for further details regarding this case.

