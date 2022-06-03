Water slides closing early at Gardner Aquatic Center due to ‘low staffing’

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - The Gardner Aquatic Center is closing their large water slides daily at 6:30 p.m. starting Monday due to “low staffing.”

In a post on Facebook, Gardner Parks and Recreation stated that they are still recruiting lifeguards.

They said they “plan on this being a temporary fix” until they can get get more lifeguards hired.

For more information about seasonal positions and to apply, click here.

