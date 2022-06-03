US Department of Defense to conduct training in KC metro area
It “is not in response to any current world events,” according to the KCPD
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The U.S. Department of Defense will be conducting training in and around the Kansas City metro area from June 5 through June 17.
It will happen on both the Missouri and Kansas sides of the metro.
According to a press release from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, “This is a planned exercise in cooperation with local authorities and is not in response to any current world events.”
Also, the exercise is meant to have a minimal impact as far as the general public goes.
The public will not be able to view the training exercise(s).
