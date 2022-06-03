Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Shooting in Kansas City leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

Generic police lights.
Generic police lights.(WLBT)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a life-threatening shooting that happened on Friday afternoon.

It happened soon after 4 p.m. in the area of Oakley Avenue and Thompson Avenue. The shooting did happen outside, but it’s unknown what led up to it.

The neighborhood is just a block north of Independence Avenue.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of their life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

There is also no further information available at this time; stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Today, officers enlisted local teenagers to act out roles for a potential hostage scenario as...
High School students in Lawrence assist local police with hostage scenario training
The transportation departments in both Kansas and Missouri are gearing up for a summer filled...
Local summer construction projects pick up
Crews were battling an apartment fire in Overland Park on Friday evening.
Crews working to extinguish apartment fire in Overland Park
Crews were battling a two-alarm fire in Overland Park on Friday afternoon.
Crews battle two-alarm fire in Overland Park
Today, officers enlisted local teenagers to act out roles for a potential hostage scenario as...
High school students in Lawrence assist local police with hostage scenario training