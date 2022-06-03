Shooting in Kansas City leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a life-threatening shooting that happened on Friday afternoon.
It happened soon after 4 p.m. in the area of Oakley Avenue and Thompson Avenue. The shooting did happen outside, but it’s unknown what led up to it.
The neighborhood is just a block north of Independence Avenue.
Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of their life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.
