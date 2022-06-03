Shooting in Kansas City leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a life-threatening shooting that happened on Friday afternoon.

It happened soon after 4 p.m. in the area of Oakley Avenue and Thompson Avenue. The shooting did happen outside, but it’s unknown what led up to it.

The neighborhood is just a block north of Independence Avenue.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of their life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

There is also no further information available at this time; stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

