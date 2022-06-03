Pet of the Day: Liv

Liv, who is 5 and a half years old, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs.

This Siberian Husky is smart, sweet and playful with other dogs. Obviously, she’s also gorgeous!

She came to Wayside after being rescued from a puppy mill last year. Because of her previous life, she can be shy and timid at times. She likes calm and slow interactions of love.

She’s currently living in a foster home and getting accustomed to living with people.

She enjoys being outside playing in the fenced-in backyard.

For more information about her, click here.

If you’d like to meet Liv in person and have a Slumber Pawty with her (a weeklong “trial” run to make sure she fits well in your family before you officially adopt her), reach out to Wayside Waifs at 816-986-4426 to schedule a time to meet her.

