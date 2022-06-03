Old Shawnee Days kicks off, will continue through Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Here’s another sign that summer is near: Old Shawnee Days is back!

There will be plenty of live music, a carnival, and plenty of other food and fun to be had.

You can go anytime from tonight through Sunday. There will even be a parade on Saturday morning! For full details, visit their website.

The carnival has been around for more than 50 years.

Over the next few days, they’re expecting more than 100,000 people to visit.

