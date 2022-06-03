Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Old Shawnee Days kicks off, will continue through Sunday

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Here’s another sign that summer is near: Old Shawnee Days is back!

There will be plenty of live music, a carnival, and plenty of other food and fun to be had.

You can go anytime from tonight through Sunday. There will even be a parade on Saturday morning! For full details, visit their website.

The carnival has been around for more than 50 years.

Over the next few days, they’re expecting more than 100,000 people to visit.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hundreds of cats and dogs in Kansas City are set to spend the holiday weekend in a shelter.
Yet again, KC Pet Project is at capacity
File photo.
What’s happening for Memorial Day weekend in the KC metro
It takes a special kind of person to be a teacher and a lot of patience to stay in the...
Missouri teacher retiring after nearly 60 years in the classroom
Some dresses were given away to everyday heroes.
Gowns for Good: Local bridal shop gives back to everyday heroes