Now a federal holiday, here are the Juneteenth celebrations in the Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Starting Friday, Juneteenth celebrations are kicking off in Kansas City, and they’re happening all month long. The holiday on June 19th marks the emancipation of slaves in the United States.

First Fridays starts the month of celebrations, but recognizing Juneteenth isn’t new to Kansas City. JuneteenthKC has spearheaded events for years, and are continuing to lead the charge.

“Juneteenth has been celebrated since 1865, and you’ve had grassroots organizations that have been celebrating and really doing what we have to do to preserve our culture,” said Makeda Peterson with JuneteenthKC.

One of the ways Juneteenth is being preserved is through official recognition. It’s now a federal holiday. Also, Kansas City employees have Juneteenth as a paid holiday.

JuneteenthKC puts on programs to celebrate all year long, but with June 19th only being a couple weeks away there’s a lot going on to commemorate it. This Saturday at noon, there will be the Juneteenth Cultural Parade. It’ll start at 18th and Benton and end in the heart of 18th and Vine.

The next main event will be the heritage festival on June 18th.

You can find a full list of events here.

