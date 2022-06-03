Aging & Style
Nonstop to Canada, eh? Air Canada announces flights from KC to Toronto have resumed

FILE — The first nonstop KCI flight to Toronto has been scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on Air Canada.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After more than two years of discontinued flights to Toronto, air travel to Canada from Kansas City is back in business.

The first nonstop KCI flight to Toronto has been scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Air Canada, which is providing the air service, had canceled the route in March 2020 when COVID-19 halted significant global air travel.

Air Canda will have one daily flight in the morning, “which maximizes convenience of eastbound international connections,” the company stated.

A ribbon-cutting has been scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m. prior to the departure of the flight.

