Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Man charged following carjacking, police chase

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man is facing charges following a carjacking and police chase that ended when officers used a PIT maneuver.

Today, KCTV5′s Emily Rittman took at look at what court records and dispatch audio reveal about the arrest.

A woman who was parked in a library parking lot told police a man holding a box cutter told her “give me your keys.” She initially resisted but eventually gave the man her keys. She then contacted OnStar to find the location of her stolen car.

Around 10:45 Wednesday morning, OnStar tracked the location of the stolen car. The location and description of the vehicle was broadcast to police officers in the area who tried to pull the suspect over.

During the chase, the suspect’s vehicle rear-ended a Kansas City police vehicle. Police used a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver to try to stop the suspect.

Police say the rear-end collision didn’t cause any injuries.

According to investigators, the suspect drove into oncoming traffic, ran red lights, and ran stop signs.

After a struggle, police arrested Ethan Swartz-Corley near 59th and Wabash. He has been charged with robbery, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.

His bond was set at $10,000 cash.

Previous coverage:

Armed carjacking leads to police chase in Kansas City

Police chase ends near 59th and Wabash in Kansas City

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A man is facing charges following a carjacking and police chase that ended when officers used a...
Man charged following carjacking, police chase
Old Shawnee Days has returned!
Old Shawnee Days kicks off, will continue through Sunday
Manufactures and utility providers are anticipating rapid growth in the demand for electric...
Electric vehicles gaining popularity in KC as manufacturers shift to meet demand
A newly released image that was supposed to clear up controversy has now become the source of a...
Mayor Quinton Lucas backs released photo: ‘The truth has been shared’