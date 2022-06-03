Man charged following carjacking, police chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man is facing charges following a carjacking and police chase that ended when officers used a PIT maneuver.

Today, KCTV5′s Emily Rittman took at look at what court records and dispatch audio reveal about the arrest.

A woman who was parked in a library parking lot told police a man holding a box cutter told her “give me your keys.” She initially resisted but eventually gave the man her keys. She then contacted OnStar to find the location of her stolen car.

Around 10:45 Wednesday morning, OnStar tracked the location of the stolen car. The location and description of the vehicle was broadcast to police officers in the area who tried to pull the suspect over.

During the chase, the suspect’s vehicle rear-ended a Kansas City police vehicle. Police used a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver to try to stop the suspect.

Police say the rear-end collision didn’t cause any injuries.

According to investigators, the suspect drove into oncoming traffic, ran red lights, and ran stop signs.

After a struggle, police arrested Ethan Swartz-Corley near 59th and Wabash. He has been charged with robbery, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person.

His bond was set at $10,000 cash.

