Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas receives Climate Protection Award

Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Both Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and the city itself were honored with a climate protection award during the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Reno.
Specifically, they were recognized for KCMO’s Zero Fare Transit Initiative.
During the conference in Reno, Nevada, Mayor Lucas was given the 2022 Mayors’ Climate Protection Award and a $25,000 check that will go toward a climate initiative of his choice.
A press release from the city says KCMO has taken the below actions in an effort to increase sustainability:
“Commitment to buy only electric vehicles for the city fleet”
“Converting 90,000 streetlights to modern LED lights will reduce energy and maintenance costs, lower the City’s energy use and carbon footprint, and improve public safety.”
“Writing a new and more equitable Climate Protection & Resiliency Plan with widespread community input”
“Becoming a carbon-neutral city by 2040″
“Feasibility study underway to build the largest city-owned solar farm in the country on thousands of acres at Kansas City International Airport.”
The release adds that the public is invited to learn about a new Solarize KC campaign on Monday, June 6, at 6 p.m. That will happen the Operation Breakthrough Ignition Lab located at 3039 Troost Ave. The campaign is apparently meant to provide lower-cost solar installations on homes and businesses.