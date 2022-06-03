Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas receives Climate Protection Award

“As someone who grew up with a single mom who relied on bus transportation for all of our family’s transit needs during many periods of my childhood, I know firsthand how vital safe and reliable public transportation is to so many in our community.

I am proud Kansas City’s first-of-its-kind Zero Fare Transit initiative is being recognized today with the Mayors’ Climate Protection Award as we continue our work to increase mobility for all Kansas Citians, all Missourians, and all Americans.

Since Kansas City became the first major American city to make all public transportation fare free through Zero Fare Transit, I have spoken with mayors from every corner of the country who are interested in or have begun implementing a similar program in their communities — putting hundreds of dollars per year back in Americans’ hands and reducing greenhouse gas emissions at the same time.

Kansas City is proud to be a public transit city.

Over the past several years, in an uncertain time when it would have been easier to slice transit budgets or delay transit projects, Kansas City has doubled-down on our commitment to provide Zero Fare Transit to all residents; has committed to upgrading our entire City-owned vehicle fleet to a low- or no-emissions fleet; secured local and federal funding to expand our fare-free KC Streetcar in both directions, months ahead of schedule; and has made substantial progress on our new state-of-the-art airport terminal, which remains on time and on budget.

I will continue to advocate for climate-conscious transit projects in Kansas City and across our country, especially as bipartisan infrastructure bill dollars start to hit the streets.”