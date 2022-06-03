Kansas City to host Big 12 basketball championships through 2027

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - It’s official, Kansas City will play host to the Big 12′s Phillips 66 Basketball Championships through 2027.

The Big 12 Conference says it has voted to approve a 2-year extension to the multi-year agreement for Kansas City to host the Phillips 66 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships.

The Conference noted that the event will remain in Kansas City until 2027.

“Kansas City’s long affiliation with the Big 12 Conference entered an exciting new chapter in 2020 when we welcomed the women’s tournament back to Kansas City,” said Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC. “Our city’s passion for basketball is on full display during the Big 12 Basketball Championships and we could not be more excited to continue our tradition of excellence when hosting these tournaments.”

This past March, the Big 12 said Kansas City was transformed to celebrate its return with commemorative street pole banners and a custom-wrapped streetcar - as well as activations in Barney Allis Plaza and the Power and Light District.

The Big 12 said additional programs for 2022′s festivities in Kansas City included the Big 12 Big Q barbecue contest and the Big 12 run.

“Kansas City has been a valued partner, showcasing a true dedication to making these tournaments the best postseason basketball event in the country,” stated Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “As we prepare to welcome four new schools in the coming years, I’m confident Kansas City will continue to deliver a first-class Championship experience for our athletes, administrators, fans and partners.”

In 2022, the Conference said the men’s tournament was played at the T-Mobile Center, where crowds have averaged nearly 18,000 people yearly. It said the women’s tournament was held at Municipal Auditorium, which recorded the highest number of attendees for the women’s basketball quarterfinals since 2013.

