Himalayan salt wall: Restaurant guests are encouraged to lick the walls while dining

A restaurant in Arizona said it's fine for guests to lick the walls when dining or having a drink. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CNN) - Patrons at a restaurant in Arizona are welcome to lick the walls while they dine.

The Mission restaurant is gaining attention in Old Town Scottsdale after its owners said guests could lick the walls while enjoying their food or a drink, as the walls are made of Himalayan rock salt.

Representatives with the trendy dining spot said the head chef brought the rocks in to add to the overall ambiance and help customers with their tequila shots.

Himalayan rock salt has natural sanitary properties, but restaurant staff said they regularly wipe them down.

According to the restaurant, the walls have already seen a lot of action.

