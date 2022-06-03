Aging & Style
Advertisement

Crews working to extinguish apartment fire in Overland Park

This fire is producing copious amounts of smoke
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Fire Department is working to put out a blaze at an apartment complex.

According to a tweet from the fire department, it is happening in the 8000 block of Farley.

There are multiple apartment complexes in that area. At this time, it hard to determine which is being impacted. The initial thought right now is it’s The Highlands Apartments.

At least eight apartments were probably impacted, according to OPFD. Also, a breezeway was destroyed as a result and a roof reportedly fell in.

They say there are no known injuries at this time. A primary search of the building determined it was clear and they say it appears that everyone got out safely.

This is now a two-alarm fire. It appears Lenexa’s firefighters are assisting.

The exact number of people displaced as a result of this fire is unknown, but some residents will surely be displaced.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

