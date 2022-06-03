Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Court denies new trial after new evidence discovered 20+ years after conviction

Michael Davidson
Michael Davidson(KASPER)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court says that a new trial cannot be held for a man after new evidence was discovered more than 20 years after his conviction.

In the matter of Appeal No. 123,959: State of Kansas v. Michael Davidson, the Kansas Supreme Court says Davidson is in the midst of a life sentence imposed on him after his conviction for first-degree murder.

The Court said Davidson moved for a new trial based on newly discovered evidence more than 20 years after his conviction was finalized.

According to court records, the Johnson Co. District Court summarily dismissed the motion as a motion for a new trial filed under K.S.A. 22-3501 is required to be filed within two years of final judgment.

The Court said it unanimously affirmed the Johnson Co. opinion.

Kansas Department of Corrections records indicate that Davidson was convicted in 1995 of Murder in the First Degree and his earliest possible release date is April 1, 2023. He has been in prison since December 1995.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic image.
US Department of Defense to conduct training in KC metro area
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas in November of 2020.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas receives Climate Protection Award
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Christopher Allen Blevins should...
3 inmates escape from the Barry County Jail
(Nominees from left to right starting from top left: Abbie Lester; Benjamin Vorthmann; Charles...
Kansas high schoolers offered spots at nation’s Military Service Academies
Eastbound and westbound I-70 traffic at I-635 will be shut down from Friday night to Monday...
Bridge deck demolition could cause traffic weekend delays at I-70/I-635 interchange