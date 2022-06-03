Bridge deck demolition could cause traffic weekend delays at I-70/I-635 interchange

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -Those driving through Kansas City, Kansas on Interstate 70 over the weekend may have to take a detour.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has scheduled a bridge deck demolition and replacement that will close eastbound and westbound I-70 traffic at I-635 from Friday night to Monday morning.

Weather permitting, the following will be closed:

Roadways reduced to single lane of traffic from 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 6:

Westbound I-70, from U.S. 169 (7th Street) to I-635

Eastbound I-70, from Turner Diagonal Freeway to I-635

Northbound I-635, from K-32 (Kansas Avenue) to I-70

Southbound I-635, from Orville Avenue to I-70

Roadways and ramps closed to traffic from 9 p.m. Friday, June 3, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 6:

Mainline

Westbound I-70, from Park Drive to I-635

Eastbound I-70 at I-635

State Avenue at I-635

Kaw Drive, from 57th Street to Park Drive

Ramps

Southbound I-635 to eastbound I-70 ramp

Northbound I-635 to westbound I-70 ramp

Eastbound and westbound I-70 traffic at I-635 will be shut down from Friday night to Monday morning, weather permitting. (KDOT)

After I-70 and northbound I-635 open to traffic on Monday, June 6, work will continue to replace the westbound I-70 to southbound I-635 ramp bridge deck. The westbound I-70 to southbound I-635 ramp will remain closed for the duration of the project, according to KDOT.

