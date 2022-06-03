Bridge deck demolition could cause traffic weekend delays at I-70/I-635 interchange
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -Those driving through Kansas City, Kansas on Interstate 70 over the weekend may have to take a detour.
The Kansas Department of Transportation has scheduled a bridge deck demolition and replacement that will close eastbound and westbound I-70 traffic at I-635 from Friday night to Monday morning.
Weather permitting, the following will be closed:
Roadways reduced to single lane of traffic from 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 6:
- Westbound I-70, from U.S. 169 (7th Street) to I-635
- Eastbound I-70, from Turner Diagonal Freeway to I-635
- Northbound I-635, from K-32 (Kansas Avenue) to I-70
- Southbound I-635, from Orville Avenue to I-70
Roadways and ramps closed to traffic from 9 p.m. Friday, June 3, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 6:
Mainline
- Westbound I-70, from Park Drive to I-635
- Eastbound I-70 at I-635
- State Avenue at I-635
- Kaw Drive, from 57th Street to Park Drive
Ramps
- Southbound I-635 to eastbound I-70 ramp
- Northbound I-635 to westbound I-70 ramp
After I-70 and northbound I-635 open to traffic on Monday, June 6, work will continue to replace the westbound I-70 to southbound I-635 ramp bridge deck. The westbound I-70 to southbound I-635 ramp will remain closed for the duration of the project, according to KDOT.
