Blue-green algae warning issued for lake in Wyandotte County

A blue-green algae bloom at Greenfield Lake in North Carolina.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A blue-green algae warning has been issued for a lake in Wyandotte County.

The public health advisories related to algae are issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

The Big Eleven Lake received a warning. It is located near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and N. 11th St. in KCK, across from the Beatrice L. Lee Community Center.

“A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red,” the KDHE says. “Blooms can develop rapidly; if the water appears suspicious or there is decaying algae on the shore, avoid contact and keep dogs away. These toxins can be absorbed by ingestion, inhalation of aerosols and even skin contact. Symptoms vary depending upon the type of exposure (e.g. direct contact, ingestion, inhalation) but can include rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, and headache. If you, or your dog, come into contact with algae rinse the area with clean, fresh water. Suspected HAB-related health incidents, whether human or animal, regardless of season, should be reported at https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/1163.”

Additionally, the KDHE says a warning like this means:

  • Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.
  • Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.
  • Water contact should be avoided.
  • Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.
  • Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.
  • If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.
  • Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

If you’re traveling out of the KC metro area, other affected lakes are below:

  • Marion Reservoir, Marion County (Hazard)
  • Colwich City Lake, Sedgwick County (Warning)
  • Gathering Pond, Geary County (Warning)
  • Herington City Lake, Dickinson County (Warning, added June 3)
  • Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County (Warning)
  • Lake Shawnee, Shawnee County (Warning, added June 3)
  • Marion County Lake, Marion County (Warning, added June 3)
  • Garnett Lake (north), Anderson County (Watch, added June 3)

