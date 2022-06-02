Your House Your Home: Should you withdraw the home inspection from your offer?
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The housing market is still going strong with many properties still receiving multiple offers above asking price.
Is it worth withdrawing the home inspection from your offer to make it seem more competitive?
KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink talked to a real estate agent for their take.
Your House Your Home is sponsored by The Blind Broker.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.