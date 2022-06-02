Aging & Style
Your House Your Home: Should you withdraw the home inspection from your offer?

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The housing market is still going strong with many properties still receiving multiple offers above asking price.

Is it worth withdrawing the home inspection from your offer to make it seem more competitive?

KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink talked to a real estate agent for their take.

Your House Your Home is sponsored by The Blind Broker.

