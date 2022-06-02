Three brothers help pull cars out of flooded Wichita streets

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday night, as heavy rain poured down on Wichita streets, it left many cars stalled in the water.

Three brothers, Daniel, Javier and Joel Alonzo were in the area of Maple and Nevada to pick up their sister as the heavy rain flooded roads.

With a truck with high clearance, they were in the right place at the right time.

Javier Alonzo said, “We were just driving around just to check it out and then I got stopped and someone asked if we could help them out, and we said sure, you know. We had a strap in the back and I asked these two guys [brothers] if they want to go ahead and get out there, help out.”

Brothers Daniel, Javier and Joel Alonzo waded through the water to hock up stalled cars and get to high ground. (kwch)

Javier said they helped these stalled cars in the water get to high ground.

“Whenever we got them out, they were like thank you. They were just thankful for us being there and getting them out so they didn’t have to get a tow truck. The waits were pretty long. 911 was backed up, everything was just super busy,” he said.

Even as they were getting some of the cars out, they saw more people head into the flooding.

Javier said, “My mom was waving them, stop don’t go and they didn’t want to. They just went for it. Some people made it and some people just joined the think you know, being stuck in there.”

Javier said they saw a good 10 cars stuck in the water.

