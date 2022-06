Mark your calendar. It’s an event where you can drink beer, eat tacos and support a good cause. In today’s KCTV5 Cares series, Bill gets a sneak peek at some of the items being auctioned off at Tacos & Beer on the Boulevard. KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by 1-800-Got Junk?, You Move Me & MVP.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.