Semi crash shuts down I-435 southbound in KCK for nearly 3 hours

By Shain Bergan
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - A crash between a semi truck and a car shut down southbound lanes of I-435 in Kansas City, KS, for nearly three hours early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded at 2:43 a.m. to Interstate 435 south of Interstate 70 in response to the wreck, shutting down southbound lanes of the highway. The crash caused the semi to jackknife on the interstate, contributing to the traffic incident.

Both exits from I-70 onto southbound I-435 were closed, and police were diverting southbound I-435 traffic. Police re-opened a lane of southbound traffic around 5:30 a.m.

Authorities did not have information on any injuries.

Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.

