Police ask public for help in finding missing Kansas City 22-year-old

Abbi Schaeffer has been reported missing since May 23.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 22-year-old woman last seen on March 23 has been reported missing by police.

The Kansas City Police Department stated Abbi Schaeffer was wearing a tan-colored long-sleeve crop top, black leggings and gray Nike sandals when she was last seen 10 days ago.

The police department stated in a release that officers were concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to call the Sex Crimes/Missing Persons line at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

