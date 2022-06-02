Pet of the Day: Glass Earmuff

Glass Earmuff is a Boxer mix who is 4 years and 3 months old!

He’s brown and white, like a muddled coffee cocktail, and puts on that puppy dog face extra hard because he’s been waiting over 80 days for a forever family!

This energetic good boy is eager to please, smart, and always ready for adventure.

He came from a less than ideal situation, so he’s definitely looking forward to a life of love and luxury with you!

To learn more about Glass Earmuff or view all of Unleashed Pet Rescue’s adoptable pets, click here.

