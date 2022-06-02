Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Pet of the Day: Glass Earmuff

Glass Earmuff.
Glass Earmuff.(JACOB MEYER_ | Submitted to KCTV5 News by Unleashed Pet Rescue)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Glass Earmuff is a Boxer mix who is 4 years and 3 months old!

He’s brown and white, like a muddled coffee cocktail, and puts on that puppy dog face extra hard because he’s been waiting over 80 days for a forever family!

This energetic good boy is eager to please, smart, and always ready for adventure.

He came from a less than ideal situation, so he’s definitely looking forward to a life of love and luxury with you!

To learn more about Glass Earmuff or view all of Unleashed Pet Rescue’s adoptable pets, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Damen.
Pet of the Day: Damen
This handsome 2 year old German Shepherd mix is certain to make you laugh every day.
Pet of the Day: Lex Luthor
Butch is a stunningly handsome American Bulldog mix
Pet of the Day: Butch
Lucy.
Pet of the Day: Lucy