Liberty man sentenced for distributing fentanyl near school

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Liberty man has been sentenced for selling fentanyl out of his apartment near a high school, as well as illegally possessing a firearm.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 22-year-old Daniel I. Ramirez was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison without parole.

On Oct. 19 of last year, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, distributing fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public school, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

According to the DOJ, Ramirez admitted that he participated in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl from March 4 to April 30 of 2021.

Officers executed a search warrant at his apartment on S. Forrest Avenue near Liberty High School on March 12, 2021. They found a plastic bag that had 184 counterfeit oxycodone pills inside it, which were actually fentanyl. They also found a .45-caliber handgun with a loaded magazine, four magazines, ammunition, and $12,340 in cash.

Valerie Rios, a 23-year-old from Liberty, is a co-defendant who has pleaded guilty to the same charges as Ramirez and is awaiting sentencing. According to court documents, Rios sold fentanyl to an undercover detective three different times between March 4 and March 9 of 2021.

