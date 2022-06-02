Update: KCPD locates 17-year-old’s caretaker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department was trying to locate a 17-year-old’s family after she was found at a local restaurant.

The police said she appears to know sign language but is unable to communicate.

The teen was found at 8500 E. 40 Hwy, the Antojos El Korita Restaurant.

Later on Wednesday, the police said a caretaker had been located.

The police thanked everyone for their assistance.

Because the necessary individual has been located, the teen’s photo has been removed from kctv5.com.

