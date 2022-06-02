KCK police investigating after 8 Ford F-250s are reported stolen in 60 days

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after eight Ford F-250s were reported stolen in the last 60 days.

One victim of theft said her husband took the proper precautions but it wasn’t enough. Their truck was stolen Tuesday morning.

Posts on the Facebook page “Stolen KC” show more and more F-250 trucks being broken into.

Laura Contreras took to Facebook for help after seeing security camera footage of her truck being stolen near S. 12th Street and Cheyanne Avenue.

Contreras said the video showed “people pulling up in another pickup truck, popped the door open, and took off and stole our truck.”

Her husband drove it to work at around 5 a.m. Tuesday. She said he locked the doors and used a steering wheel lock device. Then, he came out around lunchtime to it being gone.

Security camera footage shows two individuals running out of a truck and propping open Contreras’ doors. The two trucks can be seen driving off, then the footage is stopped.

It is not confirmed, but the truck the individuals used to pull up to Contreras’ was also reported stolen on Tuesday.

“It is very frustrating,” Contreras said. “I really hope they catch the people that did it.”

She went to Facebook only to find out she wasn’t the only victim of theft. She saw multiple people mention their cars were stolen and was surprised to see how many F-250s were reported missing.

KCKPD said eight F-250s have been reported stolen in the last 60 days.

“We were very interested to see that there were at least two other Ford F-250s stolen in the same day,” Contreras said.

A spokesperson for KCKPD said one reason could be individuals leaving their cars in unsafe places, leaving doors unlocked, and having an older model truck. She said newer versions have safety measures built in to help protect them from being stolen, whereas older models do not.

They located the truck at around 9:30 p.m. the same day after filling out a police report.

They were excited to get it back, but not in the shape it was. She said their truck, bought just about a month ago, now must be started by using a screwdriver.

KCKPD urges people to use their online reporting system to report thefts like this one.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.