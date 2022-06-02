IRS holding virtual sessions in effort to hire more than 4,000

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The IRS is looking to hire more than 4,000 contact representatives this summer.

A contact representative provides administrative and technical assistance to individuals and businesses primarily over the phone, through written correspondence, or in person.

“Contact representatives, among other things, deal directly with taxpayers by helping them with their tax obligations,” said IRS Taxpayer Experience Officer and Wage and Investment Commissioner Ken Corbin.

These are full-time positions and you don’t need any prior tax experience. The pay range begins at GS-05.

The IRS is hosting several virtual sessions so people can learn about the positions, learn how to apply, and hear from employees about the work they do on a day-to-day basis.

Register for Friday, June 3 at 12 p.m. EST

Register for Tuesday, June 7 at 3 p.m. EST

Register for Friday, June 10 at 6 p.m. EST

Register for Tuesday, June 14 at 12 p.m. EST

Register for Tuesday, June 21 at 3 p.m. EST

Register for Friday, June 24 at 6 p.m. EST

More information is available online by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.