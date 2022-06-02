Ford announces additional 1,100 union jobs for third shift at Claycomo plant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ford Motor Company is adding more than 6,000 jobs to plants in three states, including the Kansas City Assembly Plant.

The company announced Thursday morning that it will make a $95 million investment and increase the workforce by 1,100 United Auto Workers jobs for a third shift at the Claycomo plant for the production of the Transit and the all-new E-Transit electric van.

“Today’s announcement is great news for our state. For more than 70 years, hardworking Missourians have assembled iconic Ford vehicles,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement. “Now, these 1,100 new hourly jobs at the Kansas City Assembly Plant will increase production of the Transit and E-Transit commercial vans, driving Missouri’s economy forward.”

Ford Motor Company stated the Claycomo plant has more than 7,000 employees already. The plant will continue to produce the F-150 truck, along with the transit vans.

“Ford is America’s Number 1 employer of hourly autoworkers, and this investment only deepens our commitment to building great new vehicles – from an all-new Mustang to new EVs – right here in the U.S. in partnership with the UAW,” Bill Ford, executive chair of Ford, said in a statement. “I am proud that we are investing in the Midwest and taking real action to provide better benefits and working conditions for our workers on the plant floor.”

Plants in Ohio and Michigan will also see significant investments, part of the company’s Ford+ growth strategy and include plans for an all-new global Mustang coupe and Ranger pickup, according to a release.

