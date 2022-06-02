Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Brady-Rodgers team victorious over Mahomes-Allen in ‘The Match’

Green Bay Packers NFL football quarterback Aaron Rodgers pauses at the 18th green during the...
Green Bay Packers NFL football quarterback Aaron Rodgers pauses at the 18th green during the Pro-Am at the Phoenix Open golf tournament Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- A clutch putt from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the the 12th and final hole of ‘The Match’ gave his team the victory.

Rodgers and Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady earned a 1-up win over Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The Rodgers-Brady team got off to a hot start, only to see Mahomes and Allen comeback and eventually take a 1-up advantage at the end of the eighth hole.

Mahomes provided plenty of highlights, catching the attention of his partner.

“Pat was absolutely unconscious there for about five holes,” Allen said after the match.

Here’s a look at some of Mahomes’ best shots:

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wednesday night, Grain Valley Schools took a step toward improving and healing more than a...
Grain Valley ‘listening session’ well-received following LGBTQ controversy
An image of Leonna M. Hale, as seen in body camera video taken on May 27.
Prosecutors file charges against woman shot by police, release image from police body-worn camera
KCTV5 News Stands for You - 6 and 10 PM
Update: KCPD locates 17-year-old’s caretaker
Two people were taken into custody following a police chase in Kansas City, Missouri, on...
Armed carjacking leads to police chase in Kansas City