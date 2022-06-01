Aging & Style
Woman charged for exhibiting weapon during encounter with KCPD officers on Friday

An image of Leonna M. Hale, as seen in body camera video taken on May 27.
An image of Leonna M. Hale, as seen in body camera video taken on May 27.(Provided by the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 26-year-old woman has been charged for exhibiting a weapon during an encounter with officers in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Leonna M. Hale of KCK has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and misdemeanor resisting a lawful detention.

According to court records that were filed today, KCPD officers went to the area of 6th and Prospect Avenue on May 27 regarding a vehicle that was involved in a robbery in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers ultimately found the vehicle at the Family Dollar at 634 Prospect Ave. and conducted a car check.

The male driver got out and ran away. Two officers pursued.

A second person in the vehicle, Hale, got out of the passenger side and went to its rear. Officers tried to give her commands and determined that she was armed.

They said she pointed a gun at them and they discharged their firearms at her.

Video from the body cameras shows Hale being told to drop the gun and pointing it at officers before they fired three shots.

One officer stated that she feared Hale was going to shoot her and she discharged her firearm one time. A second officer told investigators that he thought Hale pointed a gun at him.

Hale was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The press release from the prosecutor’s office includes a still image captured from the body camera footage. That image has been included with this article.

A statement from Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker was also included.

The Kansas City Police Department shared the above statement on their Facebook page and added their own short statement, which said: “We will continue to cooperate with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s investigation and provide full transparency throughout the process.”

