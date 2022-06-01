Woman charged for exhibiting weapon during encounter with KCPD officers on Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 26-year-old woman has been charged for exhibiting a weapon during an encounter with officers in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Leonna M. Hale of KCK has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and misdemeanor resisting a lawful detention.

According to court records that were filed today, KCPD officers went to the area of 6th and Prospect Avenue on May 27 regarding a vehicle that was involved in a robbery in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers ultimately found the vehicle at the Family Dollar at 634 Prospect Ave. and conducted a car check.

The male driver got out and ran away. Two officers pursued.

A second person in the vehicle, Hale, got out of the passenger side and went to its rear. Officers tried to give her commands and determined that she was armed.

They said she pointed a gun at them and they discharged their firearms at her.

Video from the body cameras shows Hale being told to drop the gun and pointing it at officers before they fired three shots.

One officer stated that she feared Hale was going to shoot her and she discharged her firearm one time. A second officer told investigators that he thought Hale pointed a gun at him.

Hale was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The press release from the prosecutor’s office includes a still image captured from the body camera footage. That image has been included with this article.

A statement from Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker was also included.

Some false narratives about what happened last Friday night at 6th and Prospect Avenue, unfortunately, were relied upon by some media and other sources. Our job, as prosecutors, is to remain neutral and review all evidence. Our review of body cam videos provided the actual accounting of events that night. Our review of the investigation revealed the defendant, although she denied having a weapon at the time of the encounter with law enforcement officers, continually displayed a weapon during her encounter with police officers and also appeared to be attempting to flee. The two officers stated that she was armed with what they believed to be a handgun. Body camera footage confirms the officers’ statements that Hale was holding a handgun. Still photos, taken from body cam footage, of this encounter also demonstrate a weapon was present and in the hands of the defendant.

The Kansas City Police Department shared the above statement on their Facebook page and added their own short statement, which said: “We will continue to cooperate with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s investigation and provide full transparency throughout the process.”

The @MSHPTrooperDDCC investigators will continue to investigate any and all details surrounding the officer-involved shooting.



The investigation is ongoing and upon completion, all reports and evidence will be submitted to the @JACOProsecutor for final review. — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) June 1, 2022

Previous coverage

Mayor Lucas tweets statement regarding officer-involved shooting

Eyewitness says woman shot by police was unarmed, MSHP’s initial investigation reveals a weapon

Suspect hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in KCMO

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.