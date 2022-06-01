Wanted: Gary Moore

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KC Crime Stoppers is searching for a man wanted for molestation of a child.

Gary Moore, 58, has a warrant for his arrest out of Jackson County for the molestation of a child.

He is described as a black male who is 5′9″ and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address was near 58th and Olive in Kansas City, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information regarding Moore’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

