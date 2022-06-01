‘Urgent bridge repairs’ to close right lane of southbound I-35 near Missouri River

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews will be closing the right lane of southbound I-35/I-29 over Bedford Avenue due to “urgent bridge repairs.”

This is near where the interstate crosses the Missouri River.

The closure will begin at 1 p.m. today and last until about 8 p.m.

However, MoDOT says “all work is weather permitting.”

MoDOT is advising drivers to plan ahead and find an alternate route so they can avoid delays.

MoDOT says you can follow them on Twitter for more rapid updates.

