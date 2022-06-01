Aging & Style
Small plane crashes in field behind Johnson County house, no injuries reported

By Zoe Brown and David Pinter
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Tuesday night, a small plane landed in a field behind a house in Johnson County.

According to the Johnson County Emergency Communications Center, the small passenger plane crashed in a field behind a house in the 32600 block of W 171st Terrace.

It appears this happened at 7:51 p.m.

The nearest intersection is W. 171st Terrace and S. Osage Street, which is in Gardner. That’s about six miles west of New Century Airport.

No injuries and no property damage were reported.

