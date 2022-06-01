Several renters cleaning up after heavy rains send water into apartments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several renters are cleaning up after heavy rains sent water into their apartments near 62nd and Broadway Street.

Gladstone Police Chief Fred Farris said officers helped an elderly man out of an apartment building after significant rainfall resulted in localized flooding in the area Tuesday morning.

Neighbors say several first-floor apartments near 62nd and Broadway received water damage.

“Water came up about this high,” Shaun Henry said, pointing to a waterline on his apartment wall. “Flooded the apartment the whole way back.”

Henry says he is thankful he has renters insurance.

“When I woke up, water was starting to come right here,” Henry said. “I heard the water going through my door.”

Henry tried to save belongings by placing them up as high as he could. He moved his truck to higher ground.

“A lot of cars are damaged,” neighbor Kathy Cooper said. “They are waterlogged. They had to get pushed out or towed out.”

Cooper saw water rising from her second-floor apartment. She says she called 911.

“Oh, that was a blessing,” Cooper said. “The police came, looking and making sure everybody was okay.”

At one-point, neighbors say the water was high enough to reach the taillights on several vehicles in the parking lot.

“Luckily, everybody is okay,” Henry said.

