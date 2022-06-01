Aging & Style
Schmidt names Katie Sawyer as running mate in Kansas Governor’s race

By Chris Fisher
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Republican Derek Schmidt has named Katie Sawyer as his running mate for the 2022 Kansas Governor’s race.

Schmidt’s Lt. Governor pick was announced via his campaign website Wednesday, June 1st.

The site touts Sawyer as a fifth-generation Kansan, fourth generation farmer, a working mom, and a “senior constituent services professional in the Kansas congressional delegation.”

Sawyer is 38-years-old, and is married with two young sons. According to her bio, she has previously served as an educator at McPherson College, managing editor of the McPherson Sentinel, and as a reporter at the Pittsburg (Kansas) Morning Sun.

Sawyer grew up in McPherson, graduated from McPherson High School and earned a Bachelor’s degree in communications and international studies from Pittsburg State University. She also has a Master’s degree in strategic communications from Purdue.

Derek Schmidt is the presumed Republican candidate to face off against Governor Laura Kelly’s bid for re-election in November. He will be opposed in the 2022 Primary by fellow Republican Arlyn Briggs, of Kincaid Kansas.

Gov. Laura Kelly will face Richard Karnowski, of Emmett in the August 2, 2022 Primary election.

