Rain comes to a close in KC, will return this weekend

In just a few hours, the final raindrops of the workweek will fall. Once we get close to midnight, skies will dry and the clouds will push away from our area. That will leave fair skies in place for most of the overnight hours. Expect sunshine in the morning and mostly sunny skies through the day Thursday, which will warm the afternoon air to the middle 70s. Sunshine will follow Friday, sending temperatures to near normal with highs close to 80 degrees. That will make for a fantastic finish to the workweek. The weekend brings more rain chances, with a 50% chance both Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy a little outdoor time over the next couple days before the rain returns this weekend!

