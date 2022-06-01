Aging & Style
Online map available to help families locate summer food programs

The programs provide free meals to children while school is out or during public emergencies
Generic image of a school lunch cafeteria.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An online interactive map is available to help families in Missouri locate local summer food programs for children.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Summer Food Service Program is meant to provide breakfast, lunch, and/or snacks to children during the summer and public emergencies. The program is meant to fill the gap that develops when free and reduced-price meals are not available from school.

Click here to view the map of summer food sites in Missouri

For those who cannot view the map, you can text “Summer Meals” to 914-342-7744 for information.

The meals are provided to all children who attend a meal service location, regardless of family income. Children do not have to register and there is no fee to participate.

For further details online, click here. You can also call 888-435-1464. Individuals who are deaf, hard-of-hearing, or have a speech disability can dial 711 or 1-800-735-2966.

Funding for the Summer Food Service Program is provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the DHSS notes.

