New details emerge after Independence man forces way into elderly woman’s home

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence man, who was arrested after a neighbor saw him force his way into an elderly woman’s home, has been charged for illegally possessing a gun.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 31-year-old Theodore Watkins Jr. has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to an affidavit, Independence police went to a residence just before 11:30 a.m. on May 12 after a neighbor called and said he saw Watkins force his way into an elderly woman’s home. That caller also said he thought he saw something in Watkins’ hand as he did so.

KCTV5′s previous reporting stated the residence was in the 900 block of S. Ann St.

The affidavit continues to say that officers arrived, established a perimeter, and called in SWAT and hostage negotiators. The victim came outside after announcements were made over the loudspeaker. Watkins came out a short time later.

The victim was visibly shaken and had bruises on her right arm. She told investigators that Watkins had come to her door and offered to mow her lawn. She said he then forced the door open a few minutes later, forced his way inside, pointed a loaded handgun at her and said, “Where’s the money?”

He then dumped out the contents of her purse and took money out of it. He then started going through her dresser drawers, closets, and other areas of the house.

He used her cordless phone and cell phone to make calls, including to his wife.

When police arrived, he hid his gun in a return air vent in the bedroom. Officers later found that gun when they searched the house.

Under federal law, it’s illegal for someone convicted of a felony to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition. The DOJ says, “Watkins has two prior felony convictions for robbery, two prior felony convictions for burglary, two prior felony convictions for armed criminal action, and prior felony convictions for drug trafficking, kidnapping, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.”

The DOJ notes the charge contained in the indictment is an accusation. A jury will ultimately decide guilt or innocence.

