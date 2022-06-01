Man sentenced to 24 years in prison for murdering mother of his children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for fatally shooting the mother of his children in Kansas City more than three years ago.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 46-year-old Damon Kerr was sentenced to 24 years in prison for second-degree murder and three years for armed criminal action. The judge set the sentences to run concurrently.

A jury had found Kerr guilty back in March.

According to court records, Kansas City police officers went to the 3400 block of E. 54th St. on Nov. 25, 2018, after receiving a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Donna McKeown in the front seat of a Dodge Avenger. She had been shot in the neck and was ultimately declared deceased at the hospital.

McKeown was the mother of three of Kerr’s children.

Kerr initially denied shooting her.

