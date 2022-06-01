Mahomes-Allen v Brady-Rodgers in The Match. What you need to know.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KCTV) - Both sides have talked the talk. Now, it’s time to walk the walk.

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will square off against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers Wednesday evening to compete in Turner Sports’ “Capital One’s The Match” in Las Vegas. TNT coverage will begin at 5:30 p.m. CT.

I need to talk to whoever wrote this joke… 😡😂 https://t.co/hjYEJ1gdd2 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 1, 2022

“Pat I’m sure is a big TikToker. Runs in the family.”



Brady and Rodgers are from a different era 😭#CapitalOnesTheMatch is June 1 on TNT pic.twitter.com/fUvR4rKJtw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 1, 2022

Tickets to the event are available for $250. It will be televised on TNT, TruTV and HLN.

This year will mark the first installment of the match in which PGA players are not competing. Brady and Rodgers played in July 2021 with Phil Mickelson and Bryson deChambeau, respectively.

Allen played in the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but he and his playing partner Keith Mitchell did not make the 54-hole cut.

Sports Illustrated reported that to date, The Match has raised nearly $33 million for various organizations and has donated nearly 17 million meals to Feeding America.

