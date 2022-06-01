KC Current releases renderings of stadium planned for Berkeley Riverfront

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - New renderings have been shared of the KC Current stadium that’s been planned for Berkeley Riverfront.

“We’re building the new standard for women’s professional sports in downtown Kansas City,” KC Current said on Twitter. “Today, KC Current unveils updated renderings for the 11,500 capacity stadium opening at the Berkeley Riverfront in 2024.”

Check them out here:

We're building the new standard for women's professional sports in downtown Kansas City.



Today, KC Current unveils updated renderings for the 11,500 capacity stadium opening at the Berkeley Riverfront in 2024. pic.twitter.com/e9H1z9ahzr — KC Current (@thekccurrent) May 31, 2022

