KC Current releases renderings of stadium planned for Berkeley Riverfront
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - New renderings have been shared of the KC Current stadium that’s been planned for Berkeley Riverfront.
“We’re building the new standard for women’s professional sports in downtown Kansas City,” KC Current said on Twitter. “Today, KC Current unveils updated renderings for the 11,500 capacity stadium opening at the Berkeley Riverfront in 2024.”
Check them out here:
