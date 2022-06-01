Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

KCPD investigating homicide at apartment complex south of stadiums

File photo - police lights.
File photo - police lights.(Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment complex south of the Truman Sports Complex, which left a man dead and a woman injured.

According to the police, they received a call just after 12 p.m. from a woman who said she had been shot in the 4500 block of Colonial Terrace. That address comes back to the Stadium View Apartments.

When officers arrived, they indeed found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition and is expected to survive.

They also found a man inside an apartment who had been shot and was unresponsive.

EMS went to the scene and pronounced the man deceased.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One cat died as a result of a fire at a duplex in Overland Park this morning.
2 displaced, pet dead following duplex fire in Overland Park
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Clay County sheriff arrest teen accused of stealing two cars
The Belton Police Athletic Association, which has sponsored the tournament for 30 years, has...
Belton police association pulls AR-15 rifle raffle at DARE fundraiser in light of recent mass shootings
Generic image of a school lunch cafeteria.
Online map available to help families locate summer food programs
An urgent bridge repair has led to a lane of I-35 being closed.
‘Urgent bridge repairs’ to close right lane of southbound I-35 near Missouri River