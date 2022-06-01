KCPD investigating homicide at apartment complex south of stadiums

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment complex south of the Truman Sports Complex, which left a man dead and a woman injured.

According to the police, they received a call just after 12 p.m. from a woman who said she had been shot in the 4500 block of Colonial Terrace. That address comes back to the Stadium View Apartments.

When officers arrived, they indeed found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition and is expected to survive.

They also found a man inside an apartment who had been shot and was unresponsive.

EMS went to the scene and pronounced the man deceased.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.