Jury finds man guilty of murdering woman in Olathe in 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury has found a man guilty of murdering a woman in Olathe in 2020.

The jury returned their verdict on May 31, finding Clyde James Barnes Jr. guilty of premeditated first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, unlawful tampering with electronic monitoring, criminal threat, and violation of a protection order.

Barnes is set to be sentenced on Oct. 13.

Officers had gone to the 800 Block of N. Hamilton St. around 3 a.m. on July 5, 2020, after receiving a call about an aggravated burglary in progress at a residence.

When officers arrived, they found 42-year-old Jessica Leigh Smith dead inside the residence.

Barnes had left the scene prior to police arriving.

The arrest of Barnes came about due to an investigation conducted by Olathe police and the Johnson County Crime Lab.

