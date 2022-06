LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson is coming back to help the team defend its national title.

Wilson, who averaged 11.1 points and 7.4 rebounds during his sophomore season, announced Wednesday he’s coming back.

Wilson scored 15 points in KU’s comeback against North Carolina in the national title game.

