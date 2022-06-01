Heavy rains impact Kansas City wastewater facilities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The rains have been pretty much relentless this week. From flooding to water running down streets, the metro is struggling to stay afloat.

This is also true at some city facilities.

Thanks to the heavy rain, a wave of extra work is now washing into city wastewater facilities.

“Of course, people can see it - in their yards, lawns - the water that’s accumulating,” said Brent Herring, Wastewater Chief Officer with KC Water.

It’s accumulating and overflowing right into local waterways, including the Missouri River.

It has crews working overtime at three local facilities in the Riverside and Parkville area.

“When it rains like this, we’re also collecting that,” he said. “Now, we’re also filling up the pipes so full that it’s got to go somewhere, because it can’t move fast enough during a torrential downpour.”

As a result, workers are busy cleaning out those pipes and monitoring each location. They’ve also installed bypass pumps to help.

Herring said that, while it’s a little more water than usual, it’s nothing to be concerned about and it’s just a part of living in a big city with old, antiquated systems.

“This is very highly diluted wastewater,” he said. “We’re managing to the best extent possible so that, down the road, volumes are less as we build new systems to carry water to where it needs to be.”

When there’s overflow like this, it may be tempting to splash in the water on the street or even wade through areas of heavy flooding. Don’t do it!

It’s not a good idea. Remember it is runoff and it is untreated water. So, you don’t know what’s in it and you could get sick.

