Driver in hit-and-run that killed 9-year-old girl identified, name not released

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect which allegedly killed a 9-year-old girl in Eudora after a hit-and-run motorcycle crash, however, they have not released his name.

On Wednesday, June 1, the Douglas Co. Sheriff Jay Armbrister says in a release that deputies have identified the driver in a May 14 fatal hit-and-run crash on E 1900 Rd. and Kansas 10 Highway and investigators are actively searching for him.

“The driver of the van was identified immediately after locating the van, and a warrant has been issued for the arrest of this person. But we believe publicly disclosing his name will hinder our ability to take him into custody. We ask for the community’s continued patience as we work tirelessly to locate and bring this person safely into custody,” Armbrister said. “Once the driver is apprehended and we can provide more information, we believe the community will understand the circumstances.”

After an extensive investigation which included witness interviews, Armbrister said deputies were able to identify the man early in the investigation. He is thought to have driven the van that hit a motorcycle just before 5:20 p.m. and killed 9-year-old Brooklyn Brouhard, of Eudora. Brooklyn was a passenger on the motorcycle driven by her grandfather Barry Larson, 54, also of Eudora.

Armbrister noted that Larson was also injured in the incident, however, his injuries were not fatal.

After the crash, the Sheriff said witnesses reported the driver of the white van proceeded down the ramp and left the bumper of the vehicle behind, returning to eastbound K-10.

Based on vehicle debris at the scene, witness interviews, and help from area law enforcement agencies, Armbrister said deputies have worked to find the man and bring him into custody.

“We continue to make a plea to the driver to turn yourself into authorities,” Armbrister said. “The Sheriff’s Office will continue to do everything we can to bring answers for Brooklyn and her family.”

The vehicle driven in the incident was found in the Kansas City area on May 16.

Anyone with information about the suspected driver’s whereabouts or information about the incident should contact the Douglas Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477. Callers could be eligible for a reward for credible information which leads to an arrest.

