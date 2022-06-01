Clay County sheriff arrest teen accused of stealing two cars

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sheriff’s deputies with Clay County arrested a teenager Saturday who is accused of stealing two cars and being intoxicated.

Authorities say they were originally dispatched to a home in the 12900 block of North Eastern Avenue in Kansa City just before 8 p.m. on Saturday. There, a person reported their Buick had been stolen and that a car he had never seen before was in his driveway. Deputies found that the car left in the driveway, a Toyota Camry, had recently been stolen from a business on Church Road in Kansas City.

After contacting the owner of the stolen Camry, Smithville Police reported they located the stolen Buick at a convince store in Smithville. The driver of the stolen vehicle had attempted to steal another vehicle there, but the vehicle’s owner came out and chased the suspect off.

The suspect fled on foot. The owner who chased the suspect off gave police a description of the suspect, which matched surveillance video from the store.

Clay County deputies searched and located the suspect, who is 17-years-old. Deputies said he appeared to be intoxicated at the time.

Deputies located a backpack the suspect was wearing at the convince store, where they found three bottles of liquor and what they believe to be marijuana. After a “struggle,” Clay County deputies and Smithville police took the teen into custody and transported him to the Clay County Juvenile Detention Center.

The stolen cars were returned to their owners. Officials have not said if the suspect has been charged with any crimes.

