Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Clay County sheriff arrest teen accused of stealing two cars

Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.(WAFF)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sheriff’s deputies with Clay County arrested a teenager Saturday who is accused of stealing two cars and being intoxicated.

Authorities say they were originally dispatched to a home in the 12900 block of North Eastern Avenue in Kansa City just before 8 p.m. on Saturday. There, a person reported their Buick had been stolen and that a car he had never seen before was in his driveway. Deputies found that the car left in the driveway, a Toyota Camry, had recently been stolen from a business on Church Road in Kansas City.

After contacting the owner of the stolen Camry, Smithville Police reported they located the stolen Buick at a convince store in Smithville. The driver of the stolen vehicle had attempted to steal another vehicle there, but the vehicle’s owner came out and chased the suspect off.

The suspect fled on foot. The owner who chased the suspect off gave police a description of the suspect, which matched surveillance video from the store.

Clay County deputies searched and located the suspect, who is 17-years-old. Deputies said he appeared to be intoxicated at the time.

Deputies located a backpack the suspect was wearing at the convince store, where they found three bottles of liquor and what they believe to be marijuana. After a “struggle,” Clay County deputies and Smithville police took the teen into custody and transported him to the Clay County Juvenile Detention Center.

The stolen cars were returned to their owners. Officials have not said if the suspect has been charged with any crimes.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One cat died as a result of a fire at a duplex in Overland Park this morning.
2 displaced, pet dead following duplex fire in Overland Park
The Belton Police Athletic Association, which has sponsored the tournament for 30 years, has...
Belton police association pulls AR-15 rifle raffle at DARE fundraiser in light of recent mass shootings
Generic image of a school lunch cafeteria.
Online map available to help families locate summer food programs
An urgent bridge repair has led to a lane of I-35 being closed.
‘Urgent bridge repairs’ to close right lane of southbound I-35 near Missouri River