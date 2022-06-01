City hopes ‘warning curtain’ could prevent future crashes at the Independence Avenue bridge in Kansas City

Aging & Style
The Independence Avenue Bridge claimed another victim today.
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- As the Independence Avenue Bridge continues to pile up victories against unsuspecting trucks, the City of Kansas City is hopeful a new sign will be constructed to warn drivers.

A solution proposed is a “warning curtain system,” which looks like this:

As the Independence Avenue Bridge continues to pile up victories against unsuspecting trucks, the City of Kansas City is hopeful a new sign will be constructed to warn drivers.(Provided by City of Kansas City)

The city confirmed with KCTV5 that it is working with Kansas City Terminal Railroad, who owns the bridge, to identify funding to install the system.

The sign would be built in a location that would give truckers advance warning and enough time to take a detour off of the current route.

The exact location is unknown at this time, but the city hopes will be built later this year.

