Arrowhead Middle School adopts Wolves as new mascot after dropping Apaches

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Public Schools board voted unanimously on a new mascot for one of its middle schools.

Arrowhead Middle School announced two months ago it would stop using its Apaches mascot as part of a district-wide review of names that could be considered culturally insensitive.

Tuesday evening, the school board approved ‘Wolves’ as the new mascot for the middle school.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.