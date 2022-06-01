Aging & Style
Arrowhead Middle School adopts Wolves as new mascot after dropping Apaches

FILE — The Kansas City Kansas Public Schools board voted unanimously on the new mascot.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Kansas Public Schools board voted unanimously on a new mascot for one of its middle schools.

Arrowhead Middle School announced two months ago it would stop using its Apaches mascot as part of a district-wide review of names that could be considered culturally insensitive.

Tuesday evening, the school board approved ‘Wolves’ as the new mascot for the middle school.

