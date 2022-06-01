Aging & Style
Police chase ends near 59th and Wabash in Kansas City

By Jackson Hicks
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are currently investigating a reported armed robbery that led to a police chase Wednesday morning.

According to police, they received a call just after 10:45 Wednesday morning regarding an armed robbery in the 9200 block of Blue Ridge. Police then got into a pursuit with the suspect car, making their way west and ending near 59th and Wabash around 11:20 a.m.

During the pursuit, police on the scanners reported speeds of 90 miles per hour and a minor collision involving the suspect car and a police car near East 27th and Bellefontaine. The driver of the suspect car reportedly drove into oncoming traffic while also running red lights and stop signs. Toward the end of the chase, the front driver-side tire reportedly fell off.

Police engaged in a tactical-vehicle intervention, sometimes known as pit maneuver, to bring the chase to an end.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

KCTV5 has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

