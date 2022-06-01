Armed car jacking leads to police chase in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are learning new information and hearing the audio behind the high-speed police chase that authorities say all began because of an apparent armed carjacking.

The incident had many people in this residential area of 59th and Wabash frantic as the suspect’s vehicle ended here after police used a pit maneuver to stop it.

Police say at around 10:45 Wednesday morning they were called for an armed carjacking near the intersection of Blue Ridge Boulevard and Oakland Avenue.

The victim stated she was leaving the location when the suspect approached her with a weapon and demanded the keys to her vehicle.

The suspect then fled in the victim’s vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle at Stadium and Leeds approximately 30 minutes later and attempted a car stop, which turned into a high-speed chase.

Police could be heard over the scanners during the chase.

“We’re coming up on 22nd street and 90 miles per hour,” one officer said.

During the chase, the suspect’s vehicle rear-ended a KCPD vehicle near East 27th Street and Bellefontaine.

“We were trying to TVI and had a rear-end collision,” another officer said.

The accident was minor and didn’t cause any injuries.

Police said the pursuit continued with the suspect driving into oncoming traffic, running red lights and stop signs.

“When we try to TVI, he always swerves.”

“I just had to duck and dodge and get close to my truck. He was this close,” said Dorian Samuels, who witnessed part of the chase.

Samuels said he was almost hit by the suspect’s vehicle.

After the close call he followed the pursuit and witnessed authorities finally be able to stop the suspect’s vehicle at East 59th and Wabash after several previous failed pit maneuver attempts.

“He’s slowing down a little bit. TVI attempt, he’s still going. He’s lost his whole front wheel tire,” said an officer over the radio.

Officers were able to quickly get the passenger out of the vehicle, and after a struggle which neighbors say included deploying smoke, authorities were able to get the driver in custody.

“5910 Wabash, party is in custody.”

Words that bring relief to Samuels.

“Lucky for sure because I was just seconds away from it probably being a bad situation for me, but we’re good,” said Samuels.

Police aid the chase lasted for about 30 minutes.

